Dame Cindy Kiro arrives in Samoa for independence celebrations

Photo / File

Dame Cindy Kiro has arrived in Samoa for the 60th anniversary of the country's independence.

Samoan officials confirmed the Governor General flew in from New Zealand today and will be in the country for this week's independence celebrations, the Samoa Observer reported Sunday afternoon.

Dame Cindy's official engagements include meeting with Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and attending several independence events, such as the relaunch of the Manumea conservation campaign to save the country's national bird.

She will also visit with the Volunteer Service Abroad and the Fred Hollows Foundation, two organisations of which she is a patron.

Dame Cindy will be in Samoa until Thursday.