Dame Cindy Kiro first wāhine Māori patron of NZ Olympics

Source / NZOC

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro is the first wāhine Māori to serve as patron of the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

“I am looking forward to supporting the New Zealand Olympic Committee and our inspirational Olympic and Commonwealth athletes. Their high-performance sporting achievements have created some of our most memorable cultural moments, with their efforts inspiring New Zealanders to live healthier and more active lives," says Kiro, who was officially welcomed as patron at a reception at Government House in Wellington earlier this week.

Kiro continues a tradition of governors-general performing this role - including Sir Paul Reeves - and will also serve as patron of Paralympics New Zealand.

The NZOC says the governor-general's patronage unlines the importance of the New Zealand team to Aotearoa and its role in inspiring and unifying the nation it represents.

It also says the governor-general brings mana to the New Zealand team at home and offshore.

“With the patronage of Dame Cindy we have no doubt our Olympic and Commonwealth athletes will continue to inspire. We very much look forward to a wonderful relationship which creates positive change in New Zealand,” NZOC President Mike Stanley says.

More:

Governor-General: 'Not there to instigate change'