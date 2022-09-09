Dame Kiri Te Kanawa reflects on the Queen's legacy

Māori opera diva Dame Kiri Te Kanawa (Ngāti Maniapoto) has had a close relationship with the Queen and the royal family during her career including some relaxing cups of tea.

Dame Kiri recalls the many occasions she has met the Queen and had tea with her and the royals, which she likened to family.

“Leadership, absolute devotion to what her job was, loyalty, truthfulness,” Dame Kiri said about Queen Elizabeth’s qualities during her reign. “She was able to glide through some of the problems of the world whatever they may be. She met people that, in some ways, she didn’t want to, but she knew that bridges had to be crossed.

“She managed to keep her family and the love of her family together. I thought that was very, very special.”

At many events, the two have crossed paths, with Dame Kiri performing many a time for Queen Elizabeth too. One moment includes Dame Kiri singing the British national anthem God Save The Queen in the Queen’s presence to open the Coronation Festival Gala Concert at Buckingham Palace in 2013.

'Respect for everybody'

Another is Dame Kiri singing Happy Birthday to her during the opening ceremony of the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne. And Dame Kiri also sang at the Prince of Wales' marriage to Lady Diana Spencer.

Dame Kiri believes there will never be another person like Queen Elizabeth.

“All we knew is that we adored her, we had a deep respect for her, she had respect for everybody, and her legacy was to be a good and wonderful human being."

She also paid tribute to the Queen's successor, King Charles. “He has been a wonderful son to her but she has done the ruling, has taken the stand and, no matter what would have happened, she was the person in charge.”

Dame Kiri sent her condolences to the royal family.

“My Queen, our Queen, has left us. All we have to do is hold on to those memories and never forget the day – this is a special day in our lives to remember forever.”