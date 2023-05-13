Dame Lisa Carrington to race teammate Aimee Fisher in world cup K1 500 final

File photo / Kelly Hodel, Stuff

Dame Lisa Carrington (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou) is set for another showdown against fellow Kiwi, Aimee Fisher, at the canoe sprint world cup in Hungary.

Both women won their respective K1 500 semifinals in Hungary's third largest city Szeged to qualify for this evening's final, with Fisher finishing the faster of the two in 1:54.33, just ahead of Dame Lisa's 1:55.65.

In April the five-time Olympic champion beat Fisher, 28, in a race-off at Lake Karāpiro to claim New Zealand's sole women’s K1 500 spot at the world champs in Germany later this year. It was the second consecutive year Dame Lisa, 33, had done so.

The K1 500m final in Hungary is at 9.30pm Saturday night (NZ time).