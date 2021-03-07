Dame Naida Glavish calls on PM to stop controversial Erebus memorial

Dame Naida Glavish says she continues to wait for a response from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about a controversial Erebus memorial.

Glavish said she sent a letter to the Prime Minister's office earlier this week to stop construction of the memorial near the old Mataharehare Pā site in Parnell, Auckland.

She told Te Ao the kaupapa is about preserving the whenua and protecting the 180-year-old Pōhutukawa that is a tūpuna.

Auckland citizens anxious to preserve Mataharehare attended a karakia in Parnell on Sunday morning.