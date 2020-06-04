Dame Naida Glavish marks 30-year milestone

Dame Naida Glavish / Source - Waitematā District Health Board

Dame Rangimārie Naida Glavish is celebrating 30 years of service to the health sector and Māori community this year.

In 1990, Dame Naida, of Ngāti Whātua, entered the health sector as the former Auckland Area Health Board’s bicultural manager. Today, she is the Chief Advisor Tikanga Māori with He Kāmaka Waiora, Māori Health, for the Waitematā and Auckland District Health Boards.

In this role, she leads the organisation in managing relationships with mana whenua and iwi Māori from a tikanga perspective, while assisting in upholding the DHB's Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations.

Waitematā DHB Deputy Chief Executive Andrew Brant says Dame Naida's work over the past three decades has been invaluable.

“Whaea Naida’s contribution to our communities and to Māori health has been extraordinary,” says Dr Brant.

Add to... Log in to add this video to a playlist.

Hospital workers pay increase will never be enough - Dame Glavish / Te Ao - Nov 2018

Dame Naida has been influential in addressing inequities and barriers for Māori in the health system, enhancing the diversity of the DHBs workforce and is a passionate advocate of staff learning te reo Māori.

“Many people have benefited from Whaea Naida’s dedication to improving equity and tikanga within the health sector," says Dr Brant.

Dame Naida was instrumental in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Waitematā and Auckland DHBs with Te Runanga o Ngāti Whātua in 2001 and has championed appropriate cultural support for Māori patients by developing bicultural and tikanga best practice policies. Her policies have been implemented by other DHBs and other organisations in the private sector.

"On behalf of Waitematā DHB I’d like to extend our congratulations to Whaea Naida on her achievements and to thank her for her service to the health and wellbeing of our community.”

Add to... Log in to add this video to a playlist.

Ngāti Whātua elder calls for more iwi participation in prisoner rehabilitation / Te Ao - July 2018

Auckland DHB Chief Executive Ailsa Claire says Dame Naida is a mentor, leader, teacher and friend.

"She and her team successfully help lead us as an organisation to reduce Māori health inequities and continue to educate and advocate tikanga and the use of te reo Māori, says Claire.

"Kia ora Naida, congratulations on 30 years’ valued service to the health and wellbeing of our communities.”

Add to... Log in to add this video to a playlist.

Glavish acknowledged for services to Māori, community / Te Ao - May 2018

Dame Naida is also involved with a range of iwi, government and community organisations including Cultural Advisor to the Chief Coroner and was appointed a member of the Māori Advisory Panel to the Chief Ombudsman in December last year.

In 2011, she was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM). In 2018 she was the recipient of the Queen's Service Medal for services to Māori and the community and was awarded the title of Dame Companion of NZ Order of Merit (DNZM).