Dame Naida Glavish to represent Aotearoa at King Charles' coronation

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua chairperson Kahurangi Naida Glavish will be travelling to the United Kingdom next week as part of the official delegation to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

She will travel with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Willie Apiata VC, King Tuheitia and Governer-General Kahurangi Cindy Kiro for the coronation on May 5 at Westminster Abbey.

She told teaomaori.news it wasn't something she had wanted to attend or requested to be a part of.

"The government reached out to me and asked if I would like to join their delegation, alongside King Tuheitia and I said yes, I will accompany him."

It will be the first time the head of the Kīngitanga will have attended the coronation of an English monarch. Kaurangi Naida says it's an important moment in history.

"I'm happy because we gathered at Tūrangawaewae on Tuesday for a karakia, those of us travelling overseas. The karakia was to ensure those of us from here in Auckland leave and return safely back from the UK."

King Charles III's great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, whose representatives signed the Treaty of Waitangi, once gifted her Ngāpuhi godson, Albert Victor Pōmare, a gown and goblet. Kauhrangi Naida says while that connection resonates with her, it is the connection the Crown has with the Treaty that is most important, and a reason to maintain a relationship with the Crown as it transitions into King Charles' reign.

"We need to stand staunch in who we are alongside the Crown, not below."