Dame Noeline Taurua names new Silver Ferns squads

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and the national selectors have named a 16-strong Silver Ferns squad and a Silver Ferns development squad of 10 who will work together closely over the next year.
Kimiora Poi, of Ngāti Porou; Te Paea Selby-Rickit, of Ngāti Raukawa and Ngāti Porou; and Maia Wilson, of Te Rarawa, Te Waiohua are just some of the Māori players selected for the Silver Ferns squad.
Missing from last year’s victorious Netball World Cup squad are three of New Zealand’s greats including Laura Langman, Maria Folau and Casey Kopua who have all retired from the international game, and Phoenix Karaka who has just announced her pregnancy.
Rising midcourter Maddy Gordon is the only debutante and has been elevated into the Silver Ferns Squad after a stand-out ANZ Premiership season.
Gordon, 20, has been a regular starter for Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse and having moved into the wing attack role this season, has taken her game to new levels showcasing her athleticism, vision and ball skills.
Ameliaranne Ekenasio will continue as captain with support from vice-captains Gina Crampton and Jane Watson.