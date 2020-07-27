Dame Noeline Taurua receives her damehood at Government House in Auckland.

The Netball World Cup Silver Ferns winning coach attended the investiture ceremony with her immediate whanau.

This follows her successful year reaching top honors as Halberg Coach of the Year, Maori Sports Coach of the Year and a nomination for New Zealander of the Year.

Dame Noeline was appointed to the Silver Ferns coaching role in 2018, despite Netball New Zealand turning her down years prior to the job.

Dame Noeline had replaced former coach Janine Southby who suffered a heavy blow in a disastrous campaign with the Silver Ferns at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, to which the Ferns finished fourth and also lost to Malawi.

With only 11 months to work her magic, she brought in the likes of Laura Langman who was dropped in 2016 for playing in Australia which made her ineligible to represent New Zealand and taking Casey Kopua out of international retirement.

The stage was also set when Dame Noeline and Netball New Zealand brought in a new format that would lift the game to new heights, making the Ferns compete against the New Zealand netball men's team in the Cadbury Series.

The standard among her players was already evident only losing to the mens by four goals in game 1 just two weeks out of the world cup tour to the UK.

Her main objective was rotating her 12 players to ensure each player was conditioned properly heading into the latter stage of the tournament.

Following on from her successes was the more recent series against England, Jamaica and South Africa in the Nations Cup. Sealing all victories including the finals to kick start the year on a high.