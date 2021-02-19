Dame Noeline Taurua signs to coach Silver Ferns for World Cup 2023

World-class coach Dame Noeline Taurua has signed her first long-term netball contract.

This announcement by Netball New Zealand should give other nations the clear message that she's staying and the Silver Ferns are the team to beat, especially as the team prepares for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and eyes up the Netball World Cup in South Africa, with the hope of winning back-to-back titles.

Taurua is upbeat: “I feel extremely positive about the direction that netball is going in New Zealand and I want to continue to be a part of that.”

“I have loved the energy that has come from Netball New Zealand, the athletes, management and the netball community in ensuring our game moves forward.”



Taurua, who gained 34 Silver Ferns Test caps after making her playing debut in 1994, was appointed coach of the Silver Ferns in 2018 and in just under 12 months took the national team to the top of the world championship podium in Liverpool, England.

Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie was determinedto keep Taurua given her “proven record at all levels” and because she has driven the high-performance netball community to new heights in the modern game.

“Under Noeline’s watch we have seen growth within our Silver Fern environment in many areas and we’re excited about the future of our national team.”