Dame Noeline Taurua tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Ferns camp ahead of warm up series

The Silver Ferns will be without coach Dame Noeline Taurua for the start of this week's Cadbury Netball Series after she tested positive for Covid-19.

The Netball World Cup-winning coach is aiming to link up with the team later this week, following her completed self-isolation and series of negative testing.

Her absence has forced a major reshuffle of coaches ahead of the tournament that feature the New Zealand A, New Zealand Mens and a Mixed Invitational team.

Assistant coach Debbie Fuller will step into the head coach role, with Reinga Bloxham, who was due to guide the New Zealand A side, to act as her assistant.



The New Zealand A team will now be co-coached by Marianne Delaney-Hoshek and Yvette McCausland-Durie.



Netball NZ high-performance head Keir Hansen said while it was hugely disappointing not to have Taurua with the Silver Ferns, they had prepared for various scenarios given the current climate.

Stepping up

“Covid is very much still playing a part in the sporting landscape and our planning leading into the Cadbury Netball Series included the options we would need to take if management were affected,” he said.



“Dame Noeline will remain in touch with the team remotely and will return as soon as she is allowed to. But this will also be an opportunity for our high-performance coaches to step into the breach and continue the hard work to prepare our athletes for the Commonwealth Games.”



Fuller, who was Taurua’s assistant at the successful 2019 Netball World Cup campaign, said she was happy to step up in the absence of the Silver Ferns head coach.



“The Cadbury Netball Series is a really important part of our preparation for this month’s Commonwealth Games, so our goals remain the same as far as getting as much out of these matches as possible ahead of our trip to Birmingham for this pinnacle sporting event,” she said.



“I’m looking forward to working with Reinga to ensure we don’t miss a beat in our build-up to the Games and we can’t wait for Dame Noeline to return to camp once she has completed her Covid protocols.”

'Sunshine Girls' return

The four-day tournament begins on Wednesday evening and finishes with a final on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Silver Ferns, who will compete at the Commonwealth Games later this month in Birmingham, England, will host Jamaica in a three-game series in September with the Taini Jamison trophy on the line.

It will be the first time the 'Sunshine Girls' will have been to Aotearoa since 2018 and will play in back-to-back matches in Hamilton on September 17 and 18, with the final game on Auckland's North Shore three days later.

Taurua is excited to go head to head in a series against Jamaica for the first time as a coach in what is already a busy year for the world champions.

"International netball has been disrupted over the past few seasons, so we feel extremely fortunate to have secured the Cadbury Netball Series against the Jamaican Sunshine Girls in New Zealand, adding to an international calendar that already includes the Commonwealth Games and the Constellation Cup against Australia,” she said.



“Jamaica won the Taini Jamison Trophy the last time they were in New Zealand, and I have no doubt they will bring that tough aerial game they are so well-known for. World-class athletes like Jhaniele Fowler, Shamera Sterling and Shimona Nelson will certainly add to the challenge for the Silver Ferns."