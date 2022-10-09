Dame Noeline wants 'really nice' Silver Ferns to get 'ruthless' against Diamonds

The Silver Ferns are primed up for the Aussies in the Constellation Cup this week, with game one in the four-test netball series in Auckland on Wednesday.

Silver Ferns coach, Dame Noeline Taurua, wants her players to take the game to the tough Diamonds outfit.

"We're actually really nice. We're very, very nice," Dame Noeline told Te Ao Toa. "I would love that ... ruthlessness.

"But one thing that we do well is Kiwi style, we look after each other. So we're finding what that balance is, but also individuals having confidence in owning their own bit."

Sulu Fitzpatrick says the coach's tough love message is getting through to the players.

"Yes, Aunty Noel says we're all too nice and she wants us to bring out that mongrel. Bring out that ruthlessness, because we know Oz is not going to give us an inch.

"So we need to make sure we give each other some tough love in training so we're ready when we play them," says Fitzpatrick.