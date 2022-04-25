Dame Valerie Adams enjoying 'giving back' in retirement

Dame Valerie Adams is enjoying "giving back" now she has retired after going to five Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

"It's nice but I guess it's different because now I'm seeing everybody else chasing their dreams and all these youngsters coming through the ranks," Adams says.

"One thing I can vouch for is my body thanks me every single day when I wake up because I'm not hurting or anything like that. But it's awesome to give back and share my knowledge."

Adams says she has more opportunity now to coach her sister Lisa, who won a shot put gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

"I guess I have a bit more time to think about different ways and how to get her to be better.

"We get to experiment a bit more and also have maybe a bit more time to spend there because I'm not trying to train myself and going home to her."

Adams says she is excited to see how New Zealand's athletes develop over the coming years through the knowledge and encouragement she and others are able to offer them.

"I'm looking forward to the next few years and seeing everybody doing their thing."