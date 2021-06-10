Dame Whina Cooper's daughter says SNA means SNAtch Māori lands

Dame Whina Cooper's daughter, Kuia Hine Puru, says SNA means SNAtch Māori lands, “Snatching, tērā whakamāoritanga, he tāhae me te teka, e haere tahi ana ērā kōrero.”

Puru says landowners in the Far North have described proposed restrictions under Significant Natural Areas (SNA) as ludicrous.

“Kotahi taku kōrero i te ata nei. Ko wana tupatotanga, ko wana tohutohu, kaua e tukuna ēnei mahi taurekareka,” she said..

"The protesters have been heard, the minister has heard them, Kelvin and others like Willow-Jean Prime heard the protesters. We as local government politicians have heard them, were listening and were going to go back positively”, said Far North District Mayor John Carter.

He said cabinet minister and Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis and local Northland MP Willow Jean-Prime were aware of protesters' concerns.

Nearly 50 years after she stood by her mother, Dame Whina Cooper when she led the march to Wellington in 1975. Puru said not much had changed.

“Hōhā te Māori ki te pātōtō kuaha, ngā kuaha o ngā Kaunihera, ngā kuaha o te Pāremata,” Puru said.

A total of 685 significant natural areas have been identified in the Far North covering 282,696 hectares, about 42% of the district, raising concerns for the district's many Māori landowners.

The hīkoi will end in Kaikohe tomorrow with protesters to hand over their submission to the council.