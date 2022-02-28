Damning ICU report reveals systemic inequities for Māori health

Calls for upheaval in the health system are being amplified by a new study that reveals Māori are far more likely to be admitted to Intensive Care units after trauma or with sepsis, than non-Māori; and once admitted Māori have an increased likelihood of dying in care.

Analysing data of more than 50,000 patients admitted to hospital over a 10 year period the research from the Medical Research Institute of New Zealand (MRINZ) reveals Māori patients were more likely than European patients to die within 180 days of ICU admission and that Māori are 13 years younger on average when admitted to ICU than European patients.

Professor Paul Young an Intensive Care Specialist and the MRINZ Deputy Director says the statistics reveal that when removing the higher likelihood of Māori suffering chronic underlying conditions such as kidney disease or diabetes, Māori have the same mortality rate as Pākehā, Young says it appears lower standards of care for Māori prior to ICU admission is where the problem arises.

“When we accounted for underlying conditions and how unwell patients were on hospital arrival, there was no difference in survival rates between Māori and European patients. This implies that differences in health outcomes are unlikely to be related to the care being delivered after patients get to the ICU.”

Young says documented accessibility issues for Māori accessing healthcare services, means they're likely to be sicker than Europeans when admitted.

“Health inequalities are an ongoing major public health concern and a strong focus for the Medical Research Institute of New Zealand," says Young.

“Māori are likely to be ill far more frequently, suffer disproportionately high levels of disease, and die younger than non-Māori of the same socioeconomic status. There are also differences in broader societal issues that significantly affect health, including housing, education, employment, and socioeconomic deprivation.”

The authors of the report argue the research should be used by officials when identifying priorities for investment and changes within the health system.