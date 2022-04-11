Dan Carter says Liam Messam inspired his last kick in test rugby

All Black Dan Carter has given Liam Messam 'big ups' on his goal kicking skills, even though the Chiefs player says he 'can't kick'.

"Your mate Liam Messam reckons he was going to come down and give you a hand but he reckons he can't kick and he'll just get in the way," Te Ao Toa told Carter.

The ABs maestro was at Eden Park for a kickathon last week to raise funds for the Pacific.

"Ah, Hunga, he was actually a really good tee boy. If you remember the 2015 Rugby World Cup final, he was running my tee on," Carter joked.

Messam got the nickname 'Hunga' after once only eating salad.

"It was actually him that inspired me to kick my last kick in test match rugby off my right foot," Carter added.

Carter matched his world record points tally by kicking 1598 goals at the kickathon to raise $370,000 with UNICEF for clean water and sanitation for tamariki in the Pacific.