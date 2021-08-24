Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker returns to octagon at UFC 266 against Nasrat Haqparast

After calling out anyone and everyone for a fight inside the octagon for weeks, Dan Hooker now has a fight booked at UFC 266, just less than five weeks away on September 26 in front of what will no doubt be a packed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

As the New Zealand Herald reports, with no other ranked fighters available, Hooker was happy to take on whoever else was willing to sign on the dotted line. That signature came from unranked lightweight Nasrat Haqparast, who has almost cracked the lightweight rankings in the past.

Haqparast (13-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) enters UFC 266 on a two-fight winning streak, which includes unanimous decision victories over Alexander Munoz and Rafa Garcia. He’s won five of his past six, with his lone loss against Drew Dober in January 2020.

This will be the second time that the No-8 ranked lightweight Hooker has fought ranked fighters in five of his last six bouts, the last being former Bellator champion Michael Chandler in his co-main event debut back in January, which Hooker lost.

This time, when Hooker makes the trip he won't be going alone. Fellow Aussie City Kickboxing teammate and featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski defends his title in the main event against No-2 ranked Brian Ortega.

Both Volkanovski and Ortega were the coaches of the newest season of the reality series The Ultimate Fighter, and it will be Volkanovski's second title defence since July last year against Max Holloway. City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman will also be there as one of Volkanovski's cornermen.

Hooker vs Haqparast is scheduled as the preliminary card of the event.