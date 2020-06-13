Dan Hooker to headline next UFC event in Las Vegas

Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker (Ngāti Maniapoto) has confirmed his next fight against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. Headlining his second UFC Fight Night card, Hooker will take on Poirier at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on June 28 (NZDT).

Hooker recently tweeted the news with the caption "It's officially face smashing time! #vivalasvegas #2weeksout".

Hooker (20-8-0), ranked No.5 in the lightweight division, called out Poirier (25-6-0) after beating Al Iaquinta in Melbourne at UFC 243.

"Dustin Poirier, I'm going to smash your face in. Meet me in New Zealand in 2020. I'm going to end you."

Dan Hooker ready to smash - Youtube / UFC - Ultimate FIghting Champion

Coming off his last fight, Hooker has definitely earned recognition in the UFC world, however with Poiriers awkward defence and clinical boxing skills, this could be toughest fight for the Hangman to date.

Known for his stand up fighting and defensive boxing skills, Poirier, who has beaten former champs Max Holloway and Eddie Alvarez, is currently ranked No.3 in the division. A win here will earn Hooker a spot in the top 3, getting him one step closer to the lightweight championship belt currently held by Khabib Nurmagomedov.