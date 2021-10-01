Dan Hooker steps in at late notice to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 267

He put out the call for anyone to fight him at UFC 266. Now he answers UFC president Dana White's call to step up at the next pay-per-view at the end of October.

Following his victory over Nasrat Haqparast on Sunday, Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker (21-10) goes back to work at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi.

Credit: YouTube.com/TheMacLife. Warning: the following video contains explicit language and discretion is advised.

The Ngāti Maniapoto fighter replaces an injured Rafael dos Anjos on short notice to fight No. 5 ranked lightweight Islam Makhachev (20-1).

DAN HOOKER (@danthehangman) is stepping in to face Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA) at UFC 267 in one month, per Dana White (@danawhite). Just fought at UFC 266, on a week he had to fly from New Zealand to Vegas two days before the fight. What a savage, this guy. pic.twitter.com/DJvGnbWwlF — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 30, 2021

This will be Hooker's first ranked opponent since fighting Dustin Poirier last year.

Though it's not Beneil Dariush, who Hooker called out in his post-fight interview after defeating Haqparast, a fight with Makhachev is equally exciting. The No.5 ranked lightweight from Dagestan is riding an eight-fight win streak and is a teammate to undefeated and retired former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Islam comes off a submission win in July over Thiago Moises in his first UFC fight night main event.

With Hooker's immediate past woes of training in lockdown, getting his visa approved just days before he flew out to Las Vegas, making weight, and getting the victory in the octagon, it's a quick turnaround for the newly-dubbed no.6 ranked lightweight.

Before they do fight in October, the two have thrown verbal jabs at each other before on social media back in July.

I have 8 fight winning streak, this guy is 3-3 in last 6 fights. I was looking to fight him year ago, but he was scared even mention my name. @danthehangman wish you good luck in next fights, win something and we can talk. https://t.co/WxGcVkq15O — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 19, 2021

Scared haha check the timeline. I went to war with Felder and Poirier while you were cherping. Both make your fight Saturday look like a tickle party. If you have a problem, we can fight September. @MAKHACHEVMMA — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) July 20, 2021

Fight fans won't have to wait long until this Twitter fight comes to fruition in the octagon on October 30.