Dance icon launches virtual talent show during lockdown

Dance icon Lance Savali has launched a virtual talent quest, showcasing some of the best under-cover talent Aoteroa has to offer. It’s called Masoaique TV and Savali hopes it can provide rangatahi with the confidence they need to take their skills to the next level.

“You don’t see singers like this on big talent shows,” he says.

“These people don't have that kind of confidence, so we thought let’s create a show where they can have the chance to put their best foot forward. And why not while we are on this lockdown.”

Savali is signed with agency Go To Talent (GTA) based in Los Angeles and has performed with the likes of Rihanna, Chris Brown, Jlo, and Beyonce. He is home now and has brought that experience with him, offering the winner of another comp he is spearheading, called You Better Dance, a contract with the same label.

“It’s just everyone submitting their videos, and then there will be one winner, winning a $1,000 and a contract with GTA.”