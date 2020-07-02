David Clark quits as health minister

Health Minister David Clark has resigned.



The Dunedin MP has been under constant pressure over his performance in the government's response to Covid-19.

Today he made the call to step aside with the view that "the team must come first."



It seems Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare has been anticipating the move.



On June 19 he told Te Ao that if the minister stepped down, a Māori should step up to the role.



Sir Maui Pomare is the only Māori to have held the post of Minister of Health, from 1923 - 1926.

The broadcast resignation can be viewed below.