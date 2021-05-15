Davidson pleased with progress toward preventing homelessness

Associate Housing Minister Marama Davidson with Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono. Photo / File

Positive progress is being made in tackling homelessness, Associate Housing Minister Marama Davidson said in a statement Saturday following the release of the second progress report on the government's homelessness action plan.

“Homelessness will not be solved overnight, but I am pleased to see that this plan is continuing to deliver for some of our most vulnerable, even in the face of the additional pressures of Covid-19, housing supply shortages and affordability struggles,” said Minister Davidson.

The Green Party co-leader, whose ministerial portfolio has a particular focus on homelessness, said the government is working with iwi and other partners to find long-term solutions to the issue.

“We know more needs to be done to support whānau facing housing pressures, especially those experiencing homelessness,” she said.

“The government is working on long-term enduring solutions working with our partners – including iwi, including the community housing sector, including local government – to get as many people into a warm, dry home. The recent announcement for Rotorua’s emergency housing is one example of how the government can work with partners to provide support to those facing homelessness.”

Launched in February 2020, the homelessness action plan is the first comprehensive central government-led and cross-agency plan targeted at preventing homelessness.

The six-monthly report said progress in terms of the responsiveness to Māori homelessness, included:

Financial support to Māori providers and working with Iwi and Māori partners on projects to increase housing supply; and

Supporting 37 projects under the He Taupua fund involving kaupapa Māori approaches to delivering housing-related services that assist whānau experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

The progress report can be found here.