Davidson won't stand for Tāmaki Makaurau electorate in 2023 elections

Green co-leader Marama Davidson has confirmed she will become a list-only MP for this year's elections, meaning she will not contest the Tāmaki Makaurau electorate.

Her decision comes as she "shifts focus on leading a strong Green party campaign" with fellow leader James Shaw and to have more time for her ministerial portfolios, she said in a Facebook post earlier today.

"I cannot think of a more important contribution I can make than fighting for the party vote all over Aotearoa to make sure that not only are we back in Parliament with more Green MPs but that we have a stronger hand to push the next government to go faster on climate action, address inequality, and protect nature," she said.



Credit: Facebook / Marama Davidson

She has confirmed Darleen Tana Hoff-Nielson (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou, Nga Rauru, Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa) will be standing in the electorate instead.

In the post, Davidson endorses Hoff-Nielson's appointment, saying "What Tāmaki Makaurau deserves is the incredible focus and commitment of Darleen as a weaver of people, culture and ideas. Darleen brings matauranga Māori, a marae upbringing, a lifetime of environmental mahi and experience in business, science and grassroots activism to our Green kaupapa. We are super stoked and humbled to have her standing in Tāmaki Makaurau.

"Darleen, I mihi to you and your Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou, Nga Rauru, Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa whānau, hapū and Iwi for the privilege of us having you in this rohe. It will be my absolute honour to support your campaign on the ground as we affirm this election as being an opportunity to prioritise the wellbeing of generations to come."

Davidson's actions mirror that of co-leader Shaw, who pulled out of his long-standing candidacy in Wellington Central's electorate race - one that he has contested since 2011.

As reported by RNZ, Tana Hoff-Nielsen said she was humbled to be made the Tāmaki Makaurau candidate.

"The mauri and mana of our natural world and everyone within it, are elements that I hold incredibly dearly," she said.

"Whether I am supporting wānanga to restore the mauri of our moana, or head down in our marae garden, or sitting around a boardroom table reviewing financials and policy, my approach is the same: focus on the kaupapa and mahia te mahi.

"I am honoured to stand for the only party where members do the mahi required of tangata tiriti to embody the aspirations of Te Tiriti."