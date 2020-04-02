Day 8 of Lockdown: 797 total COVID-19 cases, 92 recovered

Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed that there are 797 total COVID-19 cases in the country. 92 have recovered and we still remain at one fatality.

Overseas travel continues to be the number source of the virus. 51% of Aotearoa cases are linked to this.

Dr Bloomfield confirmed PPE stocks as follows:

23 million pairs of gloves, over a million more on order.

850,000 safety glasses and 640,000 face shields are on order as well.

In addition Dr Bloomfield confirmed that 400,000 more flu vaccines than 2019 stocks will be distributed to frontline staff and vulnerable patients. The NZDF released 500 flu vaccines in Whangārei for Māori health providers to vaccinate pakeke and the sick.