Again today, there are no new cases of Covid-19 making this the ninth consecutive day of no new cases.
Total confirmed and probable cases remain at 1,504. with 126 of these Māori and 81 Pacific Island.
Only one case remains active, with no one currently receiving hospital-level care.
Yesterday 2,111 tests were completed, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 280,983.
Day 9 with no new cases
By Te Ao - Māori News
