Dealing with Māori inequities in treatment of gout

Taringa podcast co-presenter Te Puaheiri Snowden has long suffered from gout.

"I was only 22 when I first came across gout. But I thought I had just injured myself wearing jandals all the time. But when I went to see my doctor, it was a totally different story."

Pharmac has issued the first of a series of reports investigating inequities in medicine access. The report looks specifically at prescribing and dispensing medicines for gout, estimating 10,400 more Māori need preventive treatment each year to achieve equity in access to these medicines.

The research shows Māori are 6.9 times more likely to be hospitalised with gout compared with non-Māori, non-Pacific peoples. Māori are also less likely to receive preventive medicine before or after hospital admission.

According to Pharmac's chief Māori advisor Trevor Simpson, inequities continue to exist for Māori.

Access equity issues

"Māori inequity is a major problem for us because year on year, we are seeing the debilitating effects of gout. So the number one objective is to find ways to get better outcomes for Māori."

"How do we lift our game so Māori can lead better, healthier lives?"

“Our research suggests more Māori need to be started on preventive gout medicine at a younger age to achieve better health outcomes,” says Pharmac’s chief medical officer Dr David Hughes says. “Making this happen will take all parts of the medicines system to understand the extent of the access equity issues and what they can do to address it.”

One of Pharmac’s top priorities is to advance Māori health and aspirations with the overall aim of equity of health outcomes. This work is guided through Te Tiriti of Waitangi principles of tino rangatiratanga, partnership, active protection, options, and equity.

Simpson says the issue is complex. "Māori aren't able to fully live their lives because they suffer from gout. Māori are also not taking their medication to help with the disease"

Snowden agrees. He says Māori need to take some responsibility.

"We need to really examine the food that you are eating. If you want to eat kina, then eat. Get your fix. But don't overdo it nē?"