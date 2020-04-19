Death earlier in week confirmed as Covid-19, total now 12

New Zealand now has 12 Covid-19 related deaths, after the death of a man in his 70s at home in Invercargill on Tuesday evening was confirmed as related to Convid-19 by the Ministry of Health this afternoon.

There are 9 new cases, with 4 confirmed and 5 probable. All are linked to confirmed cases. The combined total is now 1,431.

None of the new cases are Māori, with the total remaining at 121. There is one new Pacific Island case, however, with the total now 66.

18 people are in hospital, including 3 in ICU, 2 of which are in a critical condition.

The Ministry says 131 health care workers are confirmed or probable for Covid-19. Of these, 43 have recovered. The largest categories are nurses with 42 cases; caregivers with 24 cases and 21 support functions roles. Of the total cases, 50% were infected in the workplace - either from colleagues, patients or residents, the Ministry says.



Yesterday, Waitemata DHB had test sites at two supermarket locations in Auckland. They report 442 samples tested, with no positives from 368 results in.



This is a similar pattern to results from areas such as Queenstown and Waikato, in communities chosen based on advice from the EPI TAG group.



The Ministry says, "These results provide us with some assurance that no undetected transmission is occurring in these communities."