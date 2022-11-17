Death sentence objection lodged with Iran - Mahuta

Protests erupted in dozens of Iranian cities after the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, Mahsa (Zhina) Amini in September. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand has expressed concern to Iran about four people given death sentences in connection with anti-government protests in the country, foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta says.

The four persons received death sentences after being found guilty of "enmity against God."

Protests erupted in dozens of Iranian cities after the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, who was detained by the country’s morality police for not fully complying with Iran’s laws to wear a head scarf.

In a crackdown on what Iran's government have described as foreign-backed "riots," security forces have killed at least 348 demonstrators and detained 15,900 others.

The revolutionary courts in Tehran called the four sentenced to death 'rioters', claiming they possessed guns and alleging one killed a police officer.

Questions have been raised about statements from Iran's leaders during the uprising which has now spanned two months. The country's leader originally claimed Amini had health conditions that caused her death in custody but the young woman's father denies that.

Mahuta told Waatea News that as a democratic nation built on the Treaty of Waitangi, New Zealand has always fought against the death sentence and defends freedom of speech and the right to protest.

“The application of the death penalty, we’ve said that’s not something a country like New Zealand can support at all, ever,” Mahuta said.