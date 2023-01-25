Debbie Ngarewa-Packer confirmed for second tilt at Te Tai Hauāuru

The Māori Party has confirmed its co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer as its candidate for the Te Tai Hauāuru electorate at the general election later this year.

This will be Ngarewa-Packer‘s second tilt at the seat, which is held by Labour’s Adrian Rurawhe. Rurawhe last year was elected Speaker following the retirement of Trevor Mallard.

Rurawhe, who has held the seat since 2014, won Te Tai Hauāuru in 2020 with 12,160 votes to Ngarewa-Packer’s 11,107.

Ngarewa-Packer instead became a list MP, entering Parliament on the coattails of her co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

Party president John Tamihere said Ngarewa-Packer would take back the electorate for Te Pāti Māori and “strengthen our Māori movement for equality and rangatiratanga”.

He said Ngarewa-Packer’s efforts in Parliament had been “simply outstanding”.