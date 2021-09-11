Decision 'imminent' on Rotorua MIQ, claims local MP Todd McClay

Photo / File

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the government continues to "listen carefully to concerns raised" after claims emerged of an 'imminent announcement' of more managed isolation facilities in Rotorua.

According to an RNZ report, Rotorua MP Todd McClay made the claims on Friday saying a local club had told him their hotel bookings for an event in "many months' time" had been cancelled.

"That is quite concerning and suggests to me the government is about to make an announcement around additional MIQ in Rotorua," McClay said.

However, when approached by RNZ for comment, Minister Hipkins said officials were continuing to "listen carefully to concerns raised" and they would be "factored into decision-making."

Lakes DHB chief executive Nick Saville-Wood said Friday that there had been "no official communication" to date that Rotorua was set for additional MIQ facilities, RNZ said.

Earlier this week, Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi said the party's petition opposing more Rotorua MIQ facilities had reached 2000 signatures.