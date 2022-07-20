Defence Force back in Pacific for hands-on help

Able hydrographic survey officers Nicoli Demafilez (on the theodolite) Innes Bingham carry out survey work



A New Zealand Army engineer team is in Niue carrying out construction tasks for the local high school as part of Exercise Tropic Twilight.

Funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Exercise Tropic Twilight usually occurs annually in the South Pacific but it was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 30-person team from 2nd Engineer Regiment is upgrading the Niue High School ablution blocks and replacing electrical points, lights and the switchboard in the school science lab.

The Royal New Zealand Navy is also represented in Niue, with 10 personnel from the dive unit, HMNZS Matataua, conducting hydrographic surveys of the wharf and channel. This will ensure up-to-date information about access to the island is available in the event of a disaster.

The teams are accompanied by two New Zealand Army medics.

Sapper James Guild-Inder, foreground, and Sapper Gage Fowler start work on refurbishing work in the school’s science lab

Land component commander Brigadier Hugh McAslan said the Defence Force (NZDF) welcomed returning to working in the South Pacific in this way.

“Being able to support our Pacific neighbours in such a hands-on capacity is something that we’ve missed during the past couple of years. We’re committed to providing assistance where it’s required throughout the South West Pacific, and we’re pleased to be back on the ground.”

Brigadier McAslan said the navy and army personnel have been in Niue at the same time as the New Zealand Covid-19 response team, made up of five Defence Force personnel and nine civilian medical staff who were deployed to assist Niue officials with the current Covid-19 outbreak there.