Defence Force officer takes charge of all quarantine facilities for overseas arrivals

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is investigating all quarantine facilities for people arriving from overseas.

National Party Leader Todd Muller wants Health Minister David Clark sacked.

Clark himself suggested the military could oversee managed isolation.

Until now that had been done by his ministry.

A clearly angry Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern later announced she was handing supervision of quarantined travellers to the assistant chief of the Defence Force, Air Commodore Digby Webb.

It all comes after two people who flew in from the UK were able to leave mandatory isolation early and have since posted positive for Covid-19. Now 320 people may have come in contact with are also being tested in coming days.