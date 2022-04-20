Delayed Covid report sees 11,217 new cases today

The Ministry of Health's usual 1pm Covid-19 update was delayed today due to an IT network issue. Now that it's been resolved, today's update sees 11,217 new community cases of the virus, and 13 Covid-19 related deaths.

Of the deaths, five were female and the rest were male. One person was in their 40s, two in their 50s, four in their 60s, three in their 80s and three over 90. Nelson-Marlborough, Auckland, Northland, Hawkes Bay, Waitematā, Mid Central and Taranaki reported one death in each DHB, and Whanganui, Hutt Valley, and Canterbury each reported two deaths.

Of today's new cases, there are 528 in Northland, 948 in Waitematā, 762in Auckland DHB, 793 in Counties Manukau, 819 in Waikato, 482 in Bay of Plenty, 208 in Lakes, 365 in Hawke's Bay, 456 in Mid Central, 186 in Whanganui, 354 in Taranaki, 116 in Tai Rāwhiti, 98 in Wairarapa, 698 in Capital and Coast, 359 in Hutt Valley, 341 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1,855 in Canterbury, 289 in South Canterbury, 1,410 in Southern and 142 in West Coast DHBs. Just eight cases are of unknown location.

The number of active cases is now at 54,809. There were also 60 cases detected at the border.

The number of those in hospital with Covid-19 is at 547 today. Of these, 41 are in Northland, 92 in Waitematā, 82 in Counties Manukau, 83 in Auckland, 38 in Waikato, 22 in Bay of Plenty, seven in Lakes, none in Tai Rāwhiti, 17 in Hawke's Bay, nine in Taranaki, four in Whanganui, 12 in Mid Central, 18 in Hutt Valley, 15 in Capital & Coast, four in Wairarapa, nine in Nelson-Marlborough, 49 in Canterbury, four in South Canterbury, one in West Coast and 40 in Southern hospitals. Some 14 people are receiving ICU-level care.

There were also 56 first doses, 142 second doses, 22 third primary doses, 1,800 booster doses, 75 paediatric first doses and 1,076 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.