Delta Drop; just 15 new Covid-19 community cases today

Above: The government's daily Covid-19 briefing for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Just 15 new Covid-19 community cases have been reported today, all in Tāmaki.

The case numbers are a steep decline from the 21 cases reported yesterday and the 75 cases reported at this time last week, a time experts hope will prove to be the height of the outbreak.

A case yesterday, which was then yet to be determined as a community or border case, is now classified as a border case.

This takes the total outbreak count to 855, with 218 cases recovered.

Unlinked case numbers to the outbreak are now at 25, an increase of one from yesterday. Two of today's cases are yet to be linked, "as of 9am this morning."

Investigations into these numbers are continuing, and are expected to fall.

In yesterday's 20 cases, 19 were deemed a close household contact of a known case, and 15 of these were already isolating, leaving five cases potentially infectious whilst in the community.

In total there are 37 people in hospital with Covid-19. Six of these people remain in ICU, with four requiring ventilation.

There is only one case at the border in managed isolation reported today.

With vaccines, more than 4,032,010 vaccine doses have been administered to date, with 1,379,579 people fully vaccinated.

"That's really strong progress and a testament to everybody's efforts to get it done for themselves, for their family, and for New Zealand," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.