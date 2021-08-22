Delta outbreak total now 72; 5 in hospital, 21 new cases

The total number of cases in the current Delta outbreak in New Zealand has now reached 72 after 21 new cases were reported Sunday.

All of the new cases are in Auckland, except for one new case in Wellington reported Saturday.

Five people are in hospital with Covid-19, however, none are in ICU.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the Samoan Assembly of God Church in Māngere, Auckland was a new location of interest with several of the new cases linked to a service there last Sunday.

Locations of interest are now to be updated every two hours.

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said Covid tracer app and manual signing into busy venues and large gatherings will become mandatory with the responsibility for ensuring people keep a record to rest with those responsible for those events.

“It is clear that when people use the app or manually sign in, rather than relying on memory, contact tracing can happen much more quickly,” Hipkins said.