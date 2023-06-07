Demant, Simon back to lead fresh looking Black Ferns team

Nine debutantes have been included in Black Ferns Director of Rugby Allan Bunting's squad to compete in the upcoming Pacific Four Series and O'Reilly Cup series.

The 30-strong squad will feature a number of Rugby World Cup winners, including co-captains Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon alongside the rookies for the games to be played in Canada, Australia and Hamilton.

Bunting named his squad this morning at Hamilton Girls High School, where Simon (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Māhanga), the returning Kelsey Teneti (Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau a Apanui) and newcomer Tenika Willison (Waikato) honed their rugby skills.

He said Demant (Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāti Awa, Te Whakatōhea) and Simon were both inspirational leaders during the World Cup victory, and would once again fulfill the role as the Black Ferns begin the next phase of development.

“Ruahei and Kennedy, are inspiring wāhine and complement one another with their leadership style. Their trust, clear communication and leading actions provides us with a strong platform to continue to build as a team,” he said.

The squad features 11 members of Super Rugby Aupiki champions, Matatū, while the Blues and Chiefs Manawa both have seven players and the Hurricanes Poua has four notable standouts, including halback Iritana Hohaia (Taranaki) who is inline for a long-awaited debut having travelled with the Black Ferns on the ill-fated 2021 European tour.

Among the other debutantes is former Kiwi Ferns and NRL player Katelyn Vaha'akolo (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Maniapoto), Willison, and Mererangi Paul (Ngāti Pūkeko, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Rangitihi) in the outside backs.

Bunting says all nine of the new players impressed the coaching staff and deserve their opportunity to wear the black jersey.

“These players have impressed us across Sky Super Rugby Aupiki, but more importantly have joined our Black Ferns environment and taken the opportunity to put their best foot forward to wear the black jersey. We are excited to see their progression this year.”



Grace Brooker returns from injury to be named in the Black Ferns squad for the first time since 2021, alongside Black Ferns Sevens player Kelsey Teneti who makes the transition back to the fifteens format following her debut at last year’s Pacific Four Series.



“Grace has been inspirational in her return to the game. Her energy is contagious, and it has been great to see her back in our Black Ferns environment,” said Bunting.



“Kelsey has been a part of the 2023 Black Ferns Sevens campaign and while she is still putting her hand up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, she is a talented midfielder and is eager to grow her fifteens game with her sights on the 15s Rugby World Cup. Both Cory (Sweeney, Black Ferns Sevens Head Coach) and I are supportive of this and look forward to seeing her on the field developing her game,” added Bunting.

The squad will begin the Pacific Four Series against Australia in Brisbane at the end of the month before heading to Ottawa, Canada for the final two matches against Canada and the USA.

Bunting sees the Series as an opportunity to build depth within the Black Ferns, ensuring they qualify for the inaugural WXV1 tournament to be held in Aotearoa in October.



“We are excited for the 2023 Test schedule with the Pacific Four Series and O’Reilly Cup. While we are playing the Pacific Four Series abroad, we will be challenging ourselves to build our team and encourage our fans to join us on this journey.”



The team will then face Australia once again in Brisbane before heading to Hamilton for the first time since 2013 for the final O’Reilly Cup match.



“We are looking forward to returning to play the final O’Reilly Cup test in Hamilton. It will be a fantastic opportunity for whānau and fans to see the team in action for the first time on home soil this season.”



The Black Ferns team is:

Props

Kate Henwood

Krystal Murray

Philippa Love

Amy Rule

Esther Faiaoga-Tilo

Tanya Kalounivale



Hookers

Georgia Ponsonby

Grace Gago

Luka Connor



Locks

Chelsea Bremner

Joanah Ngan Woo

Maiakawanakaulani Roos



Loose Forwards

Alana Bremner

Kendra Reynolds

Kennedy Simon

Liana Mikaele Tu'u

Lucy Jenkins



Halfbacks

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu

Iritana Hohaia



First Five-Eighths

Rosie Kelly

Ruahei Demant



Midfield

Amy du Plessis

Grace Brooker

Kelsey Teneti

Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt



Outside Backs

Ayesha Leti-I'iga (24, Hurricanes Poua, Wellington, 21)

Katelyn Vahaakolo

Mererangi Paul

Renee Holmes

Tenika Willison



Unavailable for selection due to injury: Awhina Tangen Wainohu (neck), Charmaine McMenamin (concussion), Hazel Tubic (knee), Layla Sae (ankle), Patricia Maliepo (foot), Santo Taumata (knee).

Unavailable for selection due to sabbatical: Ruby Tui.