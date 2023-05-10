'Desperation': Tamihere slams Nats ruling out working with Māori Party

Māori Party president John Tamihere says National ruling out working with his party is a sign of desperation by its leader, Christopher Luxon.

"Getting beaten up by people like Luxon is not new to us and this is unsurprising. So our people now know who they should vote for and their mana will be held here.

"Their biggest problem is they [National] can't stand the thought that for the first time in our constitutional history, Māori might have a say in choosing who leads us. And the desperation of Luxon and his mob are playing race politics. We are rights-based, we're not race.

"We are an indigenous rights-based party and we have a right to aspire to choose who governs us for the first time in our political history. As long as our people know that this is a beck and call to them to come back to their whakapapa."

Gap 'too wide'

National leader Christopher Luxon ruled out coming to any arrangement with the Māori Party in forming a National-led government after the 2023 election.

In a statement, Luxon said the gap between the two parties was too wide to close.

“National is focused on making life better for all New Zealanders. We believe New Zealand is one country with one standard of citizenship, meaning one person, one vote.

“Te Pāti Māori of 2023 is a very different party from the one National signed a confidence and supply agreement with three times from 2008."

The two parties worked together over three terms before the Māori Party was dumped from Parliament at the 2017 election. It worked its way back into the House in 2020 and co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer have often said their mission was to be a 'pebble in the shoe' of the government and Parliament.

'Coalition of chaos'

Luxon today said he was making it clear a vote for the Māori Party was a vote for the Labour/Greens/Māori Party "coalition of chaos" and continued economic mismanagement.

“A National government will deliver strong economic management to address the cost-of-living crisis and raise incomes so all Kiwis can get ahead.

“National is deeply committed to improving outcomes for Māori but doesn’t believe separate systems is the best way to do this."

A number of political polls this year have shown the Māori Party could potentially hold the balance of power after the October election and, ultimately, choose the next government. Those polls indicate Labour would need both the Greens and one other party to secure the government benches while National would need ACT and also one other party.

Ruling out the Māori Party means National could be relying on New Zealand First making a return to Parliament or a new party entering the House for the first time, such as The Opportunity Party, if it wants to form a government for the first time since 2017.