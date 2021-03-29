Despite UFC loss Shane Young battles on for suicide prevention

Shane Young went down to Venezuela's Omar Morales in their preliminary fight at UFC260 in Las Vegas on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

But not long after the fight, Young was quick to take to social media to show he had not given up.

In a Instagram video Young says, "It's all good, you know why, I'm still proud of myself because I'm Māori baby. It will always be my greatest achievement, that I'm a Polynesian trying to do what I can do."

Message of hope

In a later post to Instagram, Young turned his focus to an upcoming boxing fundraiser with Mike King's suicide prevention organisation I AM HOPE.

In another video Young says, "I didn't get the W tonight but lots of good things, lots of lessons and definitely lots of fun in there. So hey, just letting you guys know, remember when we feel like we want to go down, we just got to remember that this is just a period of time and there is always gonna be an up."

Young will be taking part in the upcoming IT Heavy Hitters event to "raise awareness around preventing people feeling like they don't wanna be on a world that sucks anymore."

He says, "Let's surf those waves."

The IT Heavy Hitters fundraiser has already $437,000 to go to preventing suicide.

Fundraiser fight nights as a part of the campaign will happen in Wellington on May 1 and Auckland on May 8.