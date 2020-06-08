Details of tragic Raetihi deaths revealed

More information has been released about the vehicle crash incident near Raetihi yesterday in which three people were killed.

Police have confirmed emergency services were called to a rural property just after 11am after a vehicle crashed into a dam on the property.

Four people - two adults and two children - were travelling on a side-by-vehicle at the time of the crash.

A 69-year-old man was able to extricate himself from the vehicle.

Three occupants were trapped in the vehicle, which was fully submerged in the water.

The three remaining occupants, a 66-year-old woman and two boys aged five and ten, were dead when recovered from the vehicle by emergency services.

The 69-year-old man was transported to Whanganui Hospital by helicopter with moderate injuries.

Those involved in the crash were from the same family and Police and Victim Support are providing assistance to family members.

Enquiries into the circumstances leading to the crash are continuing.