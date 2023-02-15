'Devastation' as pictures, video emerge from Hawke's Bay

A water tank has been left strewn in front of the wharenui at Tangoio Marae, 20 kilometres north of Napier. Photo / Supplied

Whānau make their way through the flood waters at Omahu near hastings. Video / Dayna Nuku via Facebook

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says the devastation to property and the roading network, including bridges in the Hawke's Bays is 'hard to believe'.