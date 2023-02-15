'Devastation' as pictures, video emerge from Hawke's Bay

By Will Trafford

A water tank has been left strewn in front of the wharenui at Tangoio Marae, 20 kilometres north of Napier. Photo / Supplied

Whānau make their way through the flood waters at Omahu near hastings. Video / Dayna Nuku via Facebook

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says the devastation to property and the roading network, including bridges in the Hawke's Bays is 'hard to believe'.

the small township of Fernhill west of Hastings after the Ngaruroro River burst its banks.

The township of Fernhill, west of Hastings after the Ngaruroro River burst its banks. Photo: Supplied / Dawson Bliss

Tangoio Marae 20 kilometres north of Napier, where the wharenui is swamped in mud. Photo / Supplied

Tangoio Marae 20 kilometres north of Napier, where the wharenui is swamped in mud. Photo / Supplied

Home flooded up to its roof in Rissington, Hawke's Bay.

Flood waters reached up to the roof of this house in Rissington, north west of Napier. Photo: Supplied / Adam Hedley

@k.eitaheke Tāku Haukāinga #cyclonegabrielllenz #flooding #hawkesbaynz #nz ♬ Haramai Roimata - Ka Hao
Police using a small boat rescue a resident from a flooded property in Meeanee in Napier

Police using a small boat rescued this resident from a flooded property in Meanee in Napier. Photo: Supplied / Bradley Goldfinch

SH5 Napier-Taupō - Cyclone Gabrielle damage

The Waikare Bridge at Putorino on the SH5 from Napier-Taupō. Photo: Supplied / Tony Alexander

A birds eye view of the devastating floods wreaking havoc across the Hawke's Bay after cyclone Gabrielle hit the rohe Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

A birds eye view of the floods wreaking havoc across the Hawke's Bay after cyclone Gabrielle hit the rohe Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

Pasifika workers in Hastings sought shelter on a roof and were later rescued by a defence Force using a helicopter. Video Taeao o Samoa via Facebook

@buzzie98 Evacuating people and dogs from homes flooded by the Tutaekuri River, Hawkes Bay. #cyclonegabrielle #hawkesbay ♬ original sound - Bronwyn Roberts21
SH5 Napier-Taupō - Cyclone Gabrielle damage

The Napier-Taupō highway has suffered substantial damage. Photo: Supplied / Tony Alexander

The Waipaoa River, near Gisborne, during Cyclone Gabrielle, 14/2/23

The Waipaoa River, near Gisborne Photo: Supplied/ Ray Worters

* Read more: Two dead in Hawke's Bay amid Gabrielle devastation

the small township of Fernhill west of Hastings after the Ngaruroro River burst its banks.

the small township of Fernhill, west of Hastings after the Ngaruroro River burst its banks Photo: Supplied / Dawson Bliss

The Waipaoa River, near Gisborne, during Cyclone Gabrielle, 14/2/23

The Waipaoa River, near Gisborne Photo: Supplied/ Ray Worters

The Taruheru River in Gisborne during Cyclone Gabrielle, 14/2/23

The high water line is clearly visible along the Taruheru River in Gisborne Photo: Supplied/ Kate Green

Slips and foliage block a one-way bridge in Rissington, Hawke's Bay.

Slips and foliage blocking a one-way bridge in Rissington Photo: Supplied / Adam Hedley

Ormond Road flooding.

Ormond Road, Gisborne Photo: Tairawhiti Civil Defence

Fallen gum tree behind a 'beware of falling branches sign' in Mārewa, Hawke's Bay.

A falling gum tree behind a 'beware of falling branches sign' in Mārewa Photo: Supplied / Paula Thomas

In Tairāwhiti, farmers near Tolaga Bay saw forestry slash and land damage from winds and heavy rain as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle.

More forestry slash was strewn about in Tolaga Bay Photo: Supplied / Bridget Parker

In Tairāwhiti, farmers near Tolaga Bay saw forestry slash and land damage from winds and heavy rain as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tolaga Bay farmers reported forestry slash and land damage Photo: Supplied / Bridget Parker

Countdown supermarket in Napier closed during Cyclone Gabrielle.

The empty car park at Countdown Napier - supermarkets and many other businesses closed for the storm Photo: RNZ/ Krystal Gibbens

@spicyrice13 Hawkes Bay flooding this was close to an hoyr before it washed away i was lucky enough to make it over. What a wild night that was. #gabrielle#hawkesbay#napier ♬ original sound - SpicyRice

National state of emergency: What you need to know

  • The New Zealand government has declared a National State of Emergency, to assist in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.
  • The declaration will apply to the six regions that have already declared a local State of Emergency: Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawke's Bay.
  • A national state of emergency gives the national controller legal authority to apply further resources across the country and set priorities in support of a national level response.
  • Put safety first. Don't take any chances. Act quickly if you see rising water. Floods and flash floods can happen quickly. If you see rising water do not wait for official warnings. Head for higher ground and stay away from floodwater.
  • Stay at home if it is safe to do so. But have an evacuation plan in case your home becomes unsafe to stay in.
  • If you have evacuated, please stay where you are until you are given the all-clear to go home.
  • People should stay up to date with the forecasts from MetService and continue to follow the advice of Civil Defence and emergency services.
  • Do not try to walk, play, swim, or drive in floodwater: even water just 15 centimetres deep can sweep you off your feet, and half a metre of water will carry away most vehicles. Flood water is often contaminated and can make you sick.

Related stories

Most popular stories