DHBs working hard as COVID-19 criteria broadens

The Prime Minister has announced changes to testing after mounting calls from public health experts to broaden the criteria.

Testing will now include people with COVID-19 symptoms, but not necessarily a history of overseas travel or exposure to another case.

District health boards play a key role in carrying out testing in their communities.

There are 20 DHBSs around the country that are responsible for funding and providing health services.

Tapatahi spoke with the chairs of two DHBs that service large Māori populations: Shayne Walker, the chair of Hawke's Bay DHB and Harry Burkhardt, the chair of Northland's DHB.