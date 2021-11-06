'Dictator-General' Tamihere slams Bloomfield's 'Life and Death' Block on Vaccination Records

Hundreds of GPs and vaccination sites coordinated by Whānau Ora are reeling from a shock announcement by the Ministry of Health to continue withholding Māori vaccination data from them; CEO John Tamihere slamming the decision as ‘putting poor communities and thousands of Māori at risk.’

On Monday, Wellington High Court Justice Cheryl Gwyn gave the Ministry of Health 3 days to reconsider its refusal to hand over data of unvaccinated Māori to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency (WOCA), saying the Ministry needed to act in the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, but in a letter delivered late Friday evening from Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the Ministry has again rejected the request.

‘In seeking to ascertain the Māori rights and interests that could be impacted by the disclosure of information for the entirety of Te Ika a Maui and in light of the evidence of vaccine uptake and coverage, we have concluded that it would not be appropriate to adopt a blanket approach to the sharing of Maori health information you have requested’ Bloomfield wrote.

Whānau Ora was to use the data to locate unvaccinated Māori, and invite them to be vaccinated, CEO John Tamihere is slamming the decision as a threat to the Māori vaccination programme.

‘Dictator-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has again used his extraordinary powers to block Whānau Ora access to life-saving Māori data… Every day delayed, is a day closer to Māori feeling the full brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Tamihere said.

Despite Whānau Ora accusing the Ministry of being slow and unresponsive in their dealings, Bloomfield says rather than directly handing over the data, the ministry wants to invite Whānau Ora to work with them.

‘The ministry has recommended and I have agreed to invite the commissioning agency to work in partnership with the ministry, relevant iwi, and local service delivery providers to identify those rohe where vaccination outreach to Māori is most needed, and to identify the necessary and appropriate scope of data sharing in each case’ he said.

Tamihere says Bloomfield’s decision virtually ignores the court ruling and is calling on the government to urgently intervene and overule the MoH civil servants.

‘We are now talking about a life and death situation. The life of vaccinated white New Zealanders and the deaths of brown unvaccinated New Zealanders' Tamihere said.

'Ardern must now take back control of Government from these unelected bureaucrats’.