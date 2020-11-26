Diego Maradona dies at 60

Tributes are beginning to pour out for 'Pibe De Oro' or the 'Golden Boy' of Argentine football, Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack following brain surgery.

Now Oceania’s player of the century Wynton Rufer has paid his respects, saying Maradona was a once-in-a-generation player on the football field. "Well clearly the two greatest ever players to play were Pele and Maradonna."

With 91 games, four world cups, and 34 goals for his beloved Argentina, Maradonna wrote his name into the history books, winning the 1986 World Cup with the infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in the final.

In 1989, Rufer played Maradonna twice for their respective sides Werden Bremen and Napoli in the UEFA Cup.

Rufer remembers the clashes fondly, saying "I was very fortunate to play twice against Maradona, at the height of his career>"