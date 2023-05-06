Dillastrate releases new waiata for New Zealand Music Month

Ōtautahi band, Dillastrate is marking Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa (New Zealand Music Month) today by releasing a new single, I'm crazy.

Dillastrate lead singer Henare Kaa of Ngāti Porou says I’m Crazy is about finding peace with people and things that may never change.

“It’s very heavily based around our live presence so. everything we captured was live. We tried to do it as authentically as possible by being the ones who actually spend the time making sure we got our parts right and taking it to a producer who could do the job and I’d say it’s definitely on the poppier side of things but we’re very proud of it,” Kaa says.

Dillastrate’s new waiata is also part of a bigger project and that project will also incorporate Te Reo Māori.

“We’re planning on releasing an album at the end of the year and planning to also incorporate the majority of the music in Te Reo Māori and we released the single at the start of the year with the awesome Tiki Tane.”

Last year Kaa dedicated his time to becoming a full-time musician after stepping down from being a music teacher at Rangiruru Girls’ High School.

“I miss the kids every day, I miss the interactions, I just miss the ability to share what I have but, look. I took on the kaupapa of being a full-time musician and it’s got a lot busier than I first originally expected, which is amazing and I'n just very fortunate to be able to do this full-time now.

Dillastrate will shortly embark on a tour in anticipation of the release of new music and Waiata Anthems 2023.