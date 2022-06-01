Dilworth: Teacher found guilty of sex abuse

Photo: NZME

Former Dilworth School music teacher Leonard Cave has been found guilty of sexually abusing and giving drugs to former students at the Auckland boys’ school.

Cave, now 75, was found guilty of sexual violation, indecency between males, indecent assault and supplying LSD and cannabis to students.

There were si8x complainants.

The jury found Cave not guilty of one charge of indecent assault.

Charges against Cave also related to time he spent at St Paul’s Collegiate in Waikato; he worked at the schools over several decades.

Cave showed no emotion as the verdicts were read, staring straight ahead; he has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced August 12.

Cave’s case is the first of 12 people charged for sexual offending at the school between the 1970s and 2000s.