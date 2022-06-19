Dip in new Covid cases

New community cases are down today with the Ministry of Health reporting 3,235 Covid-19 cases for Sunday, slightly down on Saturday's 4,404.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 4,991 today, down on last Sunday's 5,919.

There are currently 34,922 active cases of Covid across Aotearoa.

The ministry says five more people have died with the virus, including two women and three men. Two of those people were in their 60s and three were aged over 90. They were from Auckland, Hawke’s Bay, Nelson-Marlborough and Canterbury DHB regions.

There have been 1,406 Covid-related deaths in Aotearoa since the pandemic began.

356 people are currently in hospital with Covid, including five in intensive care. Their average age is 59.