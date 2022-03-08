Disappointed Tukaki calls Commerce Commission supermarket report 'weak'

The much-anticipated Commerce Commission's final report into the supermarket sector landed this morning but it falls short of requiring the two major groups, Foodstuffs and Woolworths, to break up, along with any other major structural changes in the $22-billion dollar sector.

The commission has instead recommended a mandatory code of conduct for suppliers, and other smaller changes it says will improve competition.

National Māori Authority chair Matthew Tukaki, who steered much of the Māori korero into the commission’s Inquiry, isn't happy with the report, calling it “weak”.

“What an absolute pack of bureaucrats and idiots who wouldn't know how to manage a drunk man's birthday in a brewery," he told Te Ao Tapatahi.

He sees an opportunity for iwi to come in as a third supermarket operator to break up the existing duopoly.

“The engagement with te ao Māori was both insufficient and, quite frankly, lacking. The fact that we were only able to hui with them in the months before December [2021], and yet Māori are a $60 billion dollar plus economy. We account for 50% of the fishing quota in this country, we account for 40%, 30%, 20% and 10% of all beef, dairy, lamb and kiwi fruit. We provide the logistics and supply chain warehousing workforce. And these two major players, Foodstuffs and the Australian-owned Countdown, have been getting away with absolute hōhā for years.

Aussie behaviour coming here

“I now question whether the Commerce Commission actually understand the role or the aspiration of Māori when it comes to an industry that we are high participants in.”

As the cost for essential items soars across the country, Tukaki says what’s happening in Australian supermarkets is also here in Aotearoa.

“The same sort of market domineering behaviour that Countdown plays through its Woolworths brand over in Australia is starting to emerge here in New Zealand. So we have two dominant players who are basically controlling how things are priced.

“We're also seeing creepage in other sectors where they're starting to dominate, for example, opening up pharmacies in Countdown supermarkets in Auckland. And we already know that they're playing a domineering role when it comes to liquor.

"So, even though that might be the headline stuff and we can see the cost pressures, the Commerce Commission has indicated that there has been a lack of innovation with those two large players and there has been a huge increase in the profits being taken by those two large players.

“More importantly, we're seeing division when it comes to the way that they treat suppliers, in particular small suppliers. So when it comes to, for example, trying to get supermarket shelf space if you're a small producer, then to secure that supermarket shelf space you've got to pay through the nose for marketing and so on.

Blocking rivals

He also objects to land banking by the two groups. "What they do is buy land around the supermarkets in a bid to lock other players from also coming into that location or that geography.”

The Commerce Commission says competition is "not working well" in the supermarket sector, even admitting that Foodstuffs and Woolworths effectively operate as a duopoly, with smaller rivals on the fringes.

Tukaki says the report had little or no understanding of the role that Māori enterprise in the economy plays in the food and primary production industries.

“Let's implement a self-monitoring code of conduct, shall we? Let's just let the fox go into the hen house and eat all the chickens, and then the fox exits the hen house and says ‘Oh, nothing to be seen here, everything's all good.’

“That's basically saying we might as well move to a fully self-regulatory market where, in particular, one domineering player onshore and one foreign-owned entity get to control prices.

“This at a time when the cost of living inflation is absolutely massive here in Aotearoa.”

'Overhaul the industry'

Tukaki wants the government to take the report one step further.

“I'm really emboldened by the comments overnight of Kelvin Davis that he had also like to see a third market entrant, iwi, hapū, Māori investors or whatever the case might be.

“Let’s be really clear here. The Commerce Commission has handed down a 'weak-as' report. The government and also Parliament can take leadership by really overhauling the grocery and food industry in Aotearoa.

“We might want to have a look at the bank and finance industry and all of those peripheral players that dominate with only a handful of operators in the market. The aspiration for Māori should be that because we have a business case, because of what we own, because of the role that we play. It is just a natural evolution of the aspiration of te ao Māori to be that third market operator, so it's now up to the government to create the operating environment.”