Disposing of mortuary waste in Gisborne to be more in line with Tikanga Māori

Tangata whenua and the wider community of Tairawhiti have long petitioned for mortuary waste to be separated from the public wastewater system because it is deemed “culturally abhorrent” for such waste to be discharged into Turanganui a Kiwa/Poverty Bay.

Last week the council voted in favour of the Trade Waste Bylaw 2021.

"We listened to the locals and what their wants are, around waste management in the region," Gisborne deputy mayor Josh Wharehinga says.

Owen Lloyd of the Kiwa group said it was a big day both for water reforms and Te Mana o te Wai. He said the idea of mortuary waste being separated from the public wastewater system was very much in line with the Māori worldview.

"From the land, we should be returned to the land - that is the call of the Iwi from Tūranganui ā Kiwa, we must be returned to the land."

Plans are for mortuary waste from the region's funeral home to be trucked into Taruheru Cemetery and disposed of through a Wisconsin mound system.

"The mortuary waste will be collected by truck and then shipped here to Te Ahu o Hine Tātari."

The bylaw came on the same day as the government announced its three waters proposal — to transfer drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure responsibilities from 67 councils to four large publicly-owned entities. However, the Gisborne council fears the government's proposal will lack true local involvement and input.

"It is hoped that Parliament will listen to us local councillors and me as deputy mayor of Gisborne on the three waters proposal," Wharehinga says,