Distance learning devices for tamariki will be free of cost

Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis says the distance learning package announced by the government yesterday was created following concerns that Māori children don’t have enough access to learning.

“We're concerned that when schools starts again next week there will be a number of Māori tamariki that would have access to learning,” he said.

As part of the package, the Ministry of Education will deliver digital devices to households that don't have them, deliver hard copy packs of lessons to the 80,000 households without internet access and broadcast just over six hours of education content per day on Māori TV and TVNZ.”

So far one in five New Zealand or 80,000 households don’t have access to the internet or devices.

“Some tamariki will be getting learning devices and be able to connect to the internet and we’ve also got a package where tamariki will be able to work via that mode.”

Availability and distribution constraints mean not everyone will receive devices or hard-packs on day one of Term 2, April, 15.

“It won’t all happen on day one for all whānau. It’s going to be rolled out in phases.”

However, all of the devices given to tamariki and their whānau will be free.

“It’s making sure our tamariki can continue to learn…We’re trying to remove the barriers.”

Priority will be given to NCEA senior secondary school students.