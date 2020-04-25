District Court to open when Aotearoa moves to Level 3 - 12:30pm Newsbreak

- The District Court will be open to the public when New Zealand moves to Covid-19 alert level 3. A protocol for how the court will operate from Tuesday next week has been issued by the Chief District Court Judge, Judge Heemi Taumaunu.

- To Northland, where a fish farmed specifically for market to high-end restaurants is instead being distributed to local communities and those in need. It comes as a result of the closure of restaurants nationwide under the level 4 lockdown.

- A small whānau owned Christchurch roading company has turned their workshop into a distribution centre for hygiene packs to be sent to more than 5000 families across the South Island.